Roundup: RB Derrius Guice suffered MCL sprain

The Washington Redskins received some positive injury news on running back Derrius Guice.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Guice was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee following his MRI yesterday, per a source informed of the situation.

The good news is that his ACL was intact.

Guice will miss this week's game against Philadelphia, and Washington will be cautious with the RB, and could shut him down for the season.

Guice missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during the preseason. He also suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee this year, which caused him to miss nine games.

The pint-sized powerful back has been fun to watch in limited time on the field, blasting through arm-tackles and lowering the boom. Yet injuries have been the bugaboo.

It was almost fitting that the latest knee injury came after Guice galloped through the Green Bay Packers secondary for a 23-yard gain. Pretty run. Bad injury. The story of Guice's young career.

If the Redskins ultimately decide to shut him down for the final two games, Guice will have gone his first two NFL seasons playing just five games.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Tuesday:

» Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects both running back James Conner (shoulder) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) to practice this week. Conner and Smith-Schuster have missed the past three games for the Steelers.

» The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, Rapoport reports. Inman played for the Colts in 2018.

» Eagles coach Doug Pederson said offensive tackle Lane Johnson is week-to-week with an ankle injury. Pederson also said wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has a "significant" foot injury. Jeffery and Johnson left Monday night's win over the Giants with injuries and did not return.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring) on injured reserve. Jacksonville also signed linebacker Dakota Allen off the Rams' practice squad.

» New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur say quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) will start if he's healthy and "ready to play." Eli Manning started Monday night in loss to Eagles. Rapoport reported Monday that Jones was expected to miss 2-4 weeks with the ankle injury.