Who is the Week 14 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Drew Lock, Denver Broncos The quarterback completed 22 of 27 attempts (81.5 percent) for 309 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception for a 136.0 passer rating in a 38-24 win over the Houston Texans. Lock became the first rookie to pass for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first-career road start in the Super Bowl era.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans The wide receiver had five catches for 153 receiving yards (30.6 avg.) and two touchdowns in a 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers The wide receiver had six receptions for 60 receiving yards and a touchdown and recorded an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown in a 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills The running back had six receptions and 118 scrimmage yards (89 rushing, 29 receiving) against the Baltimore Ravens.