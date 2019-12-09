Bengals: NFL investigating if Patriots filmed sideline

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that the NFL is investigating if the Patriots had a videographer filming the Bengals sideline from the Cleveland press box during Sunday's game.

"I'm aware there was an incident, but I know the league is investigating it," Taylor said when asked at the end of his press conference. "I've got no comment."

Taylor had no comment to follow up questions on the matter. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league currently has yet to comment.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the Patriots' situation, that New England reached out to the Browns for a credential for a videographer to shoot a behind-the-scenes piece on an advanced scout as part of their "Do Your Job" video series.

Pelissero added that a Bengals scout noticed the recording in the press box and alerted a Cincinnati executive, who alerted NFL security. Security then spoke with the Patriots staffer and obtained the video.

"What really drew the interest of the Bengals is the fact they were shooting into the bench area," Pelissero said on The Aftermath. "I have spoken with several people familiar of what was in that tape, including one person who has seen that tape, and said it included video of the Bengals coaches making signals and then panning out into the field."

The Patriots play at the Bengals this Sunday.