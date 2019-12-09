Cowboys cut kicker Brett Maher, sign Kai Forbath

Change has finally come in Dallas.

The Cowboys have released kicker Brett Maher and signed veteran Kai Forbath, the team announced.

Maher's forgettable 2019 season as a Cowboy comes to a close after 13 games in which he made just 66.7 percent of his 30 field goal attempts (but was perfect on all 36 extra points). The 30-year-old drew the ire of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the kicker missed field goals in each of Dallas' last two losses, which both came on primetime national television. Jones was quick to point out the need for improvement at kicker first before turning his attention anywhere else during his contentious Friday radio appearance, which ultimately served as a hint of Monday's eventual roster move.

The Cowboys might not be upgrading with Forbath in any department other than notable NFL experience. The kicker has spent eight seasons in the league with five different teams, most recently filling in for Nick Folk in New England in Week 13 in what turned out to be a one-week job. Forbath has made 85.8 percent of his 141 career field goal attempts, including a 2017 season in which he converted 32 of 38 attempts in Minnesota.

After hosting veterans Nick Rose and Tristan Vizcaino last week, the Cowboys brought in Forbath to join the two for a second workout at the Cowboys' Frisco, Texas, facility Monday. Forbath's performance was enough to convince Dallas they needed to make a change with three games to play and the division still up for grabs.