Richard Sherman suffered Grade 2 hamstring strain

The NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers could be without Pro Bowl corner Richard Sherman for a few weeks.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that an MRI revealed Sherman suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Sunday's win in New Orleans, per a source informed of the injury.

The nature of the injury means it's would be tough for Sherman to be back this week against the Atlanta Falcons, and could be a couple of games before he's ready to return.

Sherman left late in the Niners victory after pulling up lame following a tackle on Michael Thomas. On the ensuing play, with the star corner exiting, a confused 49ers' secondary left Ted Ginn wide open for a 25-yard gain to help set up a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute.

Sherman has been his lockdown-self this season, all but wiping out the left side of the field and smothering receivers. Pro Football Focus ranks Sherman as their top corner among those who have played 400-plus coverage snaps this season.

Emmanuel Moseley, who did a stellar job filling in earlier in the season, should step in to Sherman's spot for as long as the veteran is out.

We've seen Sherman battle back from injury quicker than anticipated in the past, but the 49ers must weigh his importance in the final three weeks as they battle for the No. 1 seed versus ensuring he's as close to as fully healthy as possible when January rolls around.