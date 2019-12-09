Nine players to compete in International Pathway Program

Nine athletes from eight countries will compete for a spot in the 2020 International Player Pathway Program, the NFL announced Monday.

Isaac Alarcon (Mexico), Otavio Amorim (Brazil), David Bada (Germany), Leo Krafft (Norway), Boqiao Li (China), Chris Mulumba (Finland), Sandro Platzgummer (Austria), Antoni Podgorski (Poland) and Bernhard Seikovits (Austria) will begin training in Florida this January alongside NFL veterans and draft hopefuls. They'll work out in front of NFL club scouts in March and can then be signed as free agents or selected for a practice squad position for 2020.

The pathway program was instituted in 2017 and is designed to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster. The league widened its search for international talent by hosting a combine in Germany this past October, with players from 18 countries participating.

Players selected to the program who aren't signed to a FA contract will be randomly awarded to one of the NFL's eight divisions. Following training camp, each player will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption with his assigned team.

"The International Player Pathway program is an important part of our ongoing efforts to grow the game globally and provide pathways for international players to make it to the NFL," said Damani Leech, NFL Chief Operating Officer of International. "We are excited to have players from around the world competing for a spot in the 2020 program, including eight players who were selected after participating in the International Combine in Germany this past October."

A few players from the program are active in the NFL, including Panthers defensive end Efe Obada, who was raised in London after arriving from the Netherlands at 10 years old. In 2018, he became the first player from the program to make a 53-man roster. He has 17 tackles this season.