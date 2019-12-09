Roundup: Mark Andrews' knee injury considered minor

The AFC leaders avoided a major injury to a key weapon.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the knee injury suffered by Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered minor, per a source informed of the situation. Andrews should be OK moving forward, Rapoport added.

Andrews played just nine snaps in Sunday's 24-17 win before leaving with the knee injury. He caught one pass on three targets for 14 yards before exiting.

The 24-year-old tight end has been one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets this season, gobbling up 707 yards on 54 receptions with seven touchdowns.

With the Ravens playing Thursday night against the New York Jets, it's questionable whether Andrews will be healthy enough for the quick turnaround this week. Avoiding a major injury, however, is great news for Baltimore long-term as they sprint towards a playoff bye.

Other news we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

» Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a right hand injury in Sunday's. Mahomes' X-rays were negative but the QB will undergo more tests today, per Rapoport. The Chiefs are optimistic, at this time, that he'll be able to play next week, Rapoport added.

» Tom Brady's right elbow was heavily wrapped following the New England Patriots' loss to the Chiefs. Brady's practice time has been limited since he popped up on the injury report with the ailment.

» Cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) underwent an MRI on Monday morning and his status is in doubt for the 49ers' Week 15 game against Falcons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Sherman exited during the Saints' final drive this past Sunday and his hamstring remains pretty sore, Pelissero added.

» New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is not playing in tonight's tilt against the Eagles, is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The Giants signed punter Riley Dixon to a three-year, $8.7 million contract extension, per Pelissero.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who left yesterday's game early with a hamstring injury, is getting an MRI on the ailment today, Rapoport reports. It appears it will be a long shot Evans plays next week, Rapoport notes.