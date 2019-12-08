Around The NFL Podcast: 2019 Week 14 Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- recaps each of the games of Week 14 including the shootout between the 49ers and the Saints (2:34), New England's home loss to the Chiefs (11:08) and the Ravens winning in Buffalo (19:55). The heroes also discuss how the Broncos and Drew Lock walloped the Texans (39:52) and Nick Shook calls in to talk Vikings (56:37). As always, the heroes break down the Sunday night game between the Rams and the Seahawks (1:19:06).

