NFL stats and records, Week 14: 49ers-Saints sets new mark

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 14.

» The 49ers and Saints combined for 94 points. That is the most combined points in a matchup of teams with at least 10 wins in NFL history. The previous record was 86 points in the 14-1 Packers' 45-41 win over the 10-5 Lions in Week 17, 2011.

» Lamar Jackson is just the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. With 40 rushing yards in the Ravens' win over the Bills, Jackson is 23 yards away from breaking Michael Vick's single-season quarterback rushing record (1,039). Jackson also recorded his fifth game this season with at least three passing touchdowns and at least 30 rushing yards, breaking a tie with Aaron Rodgers in 2016 for the most such games by a quarterback in a single season in the Super Bowl era.

» Drew Lock had 309 pass yards and three passing TDs in the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Texans. Lock is the first rookie since 1950 to have at least 300 passing yards and three passing TDs in his first career road start.

» With 313 passing yards in his 186th game, Matt Ryan is the second-fastest player to reach 50,000 career passing yards in NFL history. Only Drew Brees did so in fewer games (183). Also in the Falcons' win over the Panthers, Ryan threw a 93-yard TD, the longest of his career and his second passing TD of at least 90 yards.

» Julio Jones has his sixth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. With 66 receiving yards Sunday and 1,016 receiving yards this season, Jones has tied Mike Evans for the longest such active streak.

» Emmaneul Sanders is the first player with at least 100 receiving yards, at least one receiving TD and at least one pass TD in a game since Week 7, 2018 ... when Sanders did so with the Broncos in a 45-10 win over the Cardinals. The 49ers beat the Saints 48-46 and Sanders became the only player to record multiple such games in the Super Bowl era. He had 157 receiving yards, one receiving TD and one pass TD in the 49ers' win.

» There were 10 combined field goals made in the Jets' 22-21 win over the Dolphins, the most in a single game in NFL history. The previous record was nine combined field goals made, done nine times.

» Jameis Winston joined Patrick Mahomes (Week 11, 2018 against the Rams) as the only players in the last 10 seasons with a unique stat line -- a passer rating of at least 100, a completion percentage of at least 70, and at least three interceptions in a single game. Winston threw for a career-high 456 pass yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts. He is the first quarterback with at least 450 pass yards and at least three interceptions in a win since Eli Manning in Week 2, 2012 against the Buccaneers.

» Adrian Peterson is the sixth player in NFL history to reach 14,000 career rushing yards. With a 13-yard run in the second quarter, Peterson joined Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, Hall of Famer Walter Payton, Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Frank Gore in the 14,000-yard club. Peterson had 76 rushing yards Sunday, bringing him to 14,036 career rushing yards.

» Michael Thomas had 11 receptions in the Saints' loss to the 49ers. Thomas' 121 receptions in 2019 are the most by a player through his team's first 13 games of a season in NFL history. Thomas has three more receptions than Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (118) had through 13 games in 2002, when he set the single-season record for the most receptions with 143. His six games with at least 10 receptions and at least 100 receiving yards trail only Andre Johnson's seven such games in 2008 for the most in a single season in the Super Bowl era.

» Taysom Hill has at least one reception in 10 games this season after recording one reception in the Saints' loss to the 49ers. That is the most such games by a quarterback in a single season in the Super Bowl era. Hill broke the tie with Brad Smith (2012) and Kordell Stewart (1996), who had nine such games each.