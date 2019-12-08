Chiefs equipment arrives in time for Patriots game

After a shipping mishap, the Kansas City Chiefs' equipment has arrived in time for the team's game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday afternoon, a Chiefs spokesperson confirmed to NFL.com.

ESPN.com reported Sunday that a crate which held some of the Chiefs' equipment, including helmets, shoulder pads and footballs, was mistakenly routed to Newark, New Jersey. After the mishap was realized, the equipment was hastily shipped to Boston ahead of the kickoff, scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The cargo held the equipment of approximately 35 Chiefs players, ESPN reported.

Kansas City (8-4) will play New England (10-2) in a matchup of first-place teams.