Bucs' Winston (hand) returns after missing one drive

Trailing by six points at halftime, the Buccaneers started the second half with Ryan Griffin at quarterback in place of Jameis Winston.

Winston, dealing with a right hand injury, returned for the Buccaneers' second drive of the second half. Griffin, who made his NFL debut, drove Tampa Bay to a first down before punting on the opening drive.

Winston was on the sideline throwing the ball and gripping it with members of the training staff when the half began.

Winston returned and promptly threw a touchdown to Justin Watson.