Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 14 NFL games

Notable injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday:

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans is out for the remainder of today's game. He suffered a hamstring injury on a 61-yard touchdown reception against the Colts.

» New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook suffered a head injury and will not return.

» Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is being evaluated for a concussion and his return is questionable.

» Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) will be inactive, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. He's scheduled to have an MRI this week, Rapoport added.

» Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is questionable to return with a forearm injury.

» San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford (hamstring) is questionable to return vs. the Saints.

» Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is questionable to return with a knee injury. Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar is questionable to return with hmastring injuries.

» New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle) is doubtful to return vs. the Dolphins.

» Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (ankle) is questionable to return vs. the Texans.

» Baltimore Ravens wideout Chris Moore (stinger) is in the concussion protocol.

» Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (back) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

» Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams (illness) is questionable to return.

» Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.