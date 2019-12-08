LSU nabs No. 1 seed as CFB semifinals announced

LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

The selection committee revealed the pairings Sunday for the national semifinals and the final four was no surprise. The only mystery involved which team would be the No. 1 seed. The 13-member committee went with Southeastern Conference champion LSU. The top-seeded Tigers (13-0) will head back to Atlanta for its playoff game to face the Big 12 champion Sooners (12-1) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

LSU used a convincing victory against Georgia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday to move up to No. 1 Sunday. Ohio State had been No. 1 last week in the committee's rankings, but the slipped to No. 2 after coming from behind against Wisconsin to win the Big Ten title on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes (13-0) will face third-seeded, Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson (13-0) in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 28. The national championship game is set for Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

The rest pairings for the other New Year's Six bowls will be set later Sunday when the committee releases its complete top 25.

The final four fell into place with little room for debate thanks to the favorites winning their conference championship games Saturday, and Utah losing the Pac-12 title game Friday to Oregon. The Utes had been No. 5. That left three undefeated Power Five champions, one with one loss, and nobody else with a legit case to claim a spot.

