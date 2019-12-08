Injuries: Josh Jacobs a game-time decision vs. Titans

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is a true game-time decision for today's home game vs. the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per source.

Jacobs is dealing with a fractured shoulder and has played through it the past five weeks since sustaining the injury in Green Bay. While there is no guarantee he plays today, Jacobs is trying not to miss his first game this season, according to Rapoport. Officially listed as questionable, Jacobs missed two practices before participating on Friday in limited fashion.

Entering Sunday, the rookie is fifth overall in rushing with 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns, and is on the brink of Raiders history. Jacobs is the first Raiders RB to eclipse 1,000 yards since Latavius Murray did it in 2015, and he's a top candidate for offensive Rookie of the Year, which hasn't been won by a Raider in nearly 40 years since Marcus Allen was awarded the honor in 1982.

Here are other injury news we're monitoring on Week 14 Sunday:

» Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) is not expected to play in today's home game vs. the Broncos, according to Rapoport, per source. Listed as questionable, Fuller has been dealing with the hamstring injury the past few weeks.

As for the Texans secondary, sources from NFL Network's James Palmer say cornerbacks Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Gareon Conley are both expected to play.

» Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller (knee) will ultimately be a game-time decision in Houston, but a source from Rapoport says he has a better chance of playing this week after missing last Sunday. Miller is trending in the right direction but not guaranteed to play.

» New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are both expected to play today vs. the Chiefs, according to Rapoport, per sources.

» Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh) are both expected to play in Buffalo, according to a source from Rapoport. Both practiced fully on Friday.

» Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) is not playing today as he recovers to get the scar tissue out of his leg, but all parties are optimistic he will be on the field next week, according to Rapoport. No extended absence is expected.