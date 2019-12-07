Roundup: Lions fined $75K for violating injury policy

The NFL has handed down myriad fines to the Lions organization, head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

For violating the NFL Injury Report Policy by failing to properly update the game status of quarterback Matthew Stafford prior to the Nov. 10 game against the Bears, the Detroit Lions organization has been fined $75,000, Patricia has been fined $25,000 and Quinn has been fined $10,000, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

Stafford missed the game against the Bears and has not played since due to a back injury.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Saturday:

All week, the Giants prepared for Eli Manning to return to the starting lineup with Daniel Jones dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

On Saturday, New York made it official, ruling out Jones and announcing that Manning will start on Monday night against the host Eagles.

This will be Manning's first playing time and first start since a Week 2 loss to the Bills.

The Giants are mired in an eight-game losing streak, the franchise's longest since 2004 when Manning became the team's starter.

Also out for the game will be tight end Evan Engram (foot), cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) and tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion).

They announced more unfortunate news as safety Jabrill Peppers (back) is done for the season and has been placed on injured reserve. Peppers, who was acquired via offseason trade from the Browns, started 11 games with 76 tackles, three forced fumbles, five passes defended and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Linebacker Chris Peace (knee) was also sent to IR. In a corresponding move, linebacker Kareem Martin was activated.

» Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) is out for Monday's game against the Giants. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) did not participate in Saturday's practice and are questionable.

» Without any further ado, the Cleveland Browns have activated tight end David Njoku off injured reserve. Njoku had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown over the first two games of the season before going down with a wrist injury and getting placed on IR. His return has hovered over the Browns for weeks, but now he's finally back and will be available to play against the rival Bengals on Sunday. The team also announced it has placed cornerback Robert Jackson (ankle) on injured reserve.

» The Cincinnati Bengals placed their 2019 second-round draft pick, tight end Drew Sample, on the reserve/injured list and signed safety Trayvon Henderson off the practice squad and placed rookie TE Drew Sample on the Reserve/Injured list. Sample played in the Bengals' first nine games this year with a pair of starts, but injured his ankle against the Ravens on Nov. 10.

» The Atlanta Falcons signed punter Ryan Allen on Saturday as they also placed punter Matt Bosher on injured reserve with a right groin injury. The team also announced that first-round pick Chris Lindstrom, a guard out of Boston College, has been activated off injured reserve. In a corresponding move, tight end Carson Meier was waived.

» The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday that they signed cornerback Linden Stephens off the Seahawks' practice squad and waived cornerback Chris Lammons. Stephens, along with wide receiver Trevor Davis and defensive lineman Zach Sieler will not travel with the team to play the Jets.

» The Green Bay Packers added offensive lineman Billy Turner to the injury report with an illness and he's questionable for Sunday.

» Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derick Roberson has been ruled out for Sunday's game with an illness.

» The Washington Redskins placed safety Deshazor Everett on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Darvin Kidsy off the practice squad.

» The New England Patriots announced that they have officially re-signed kicker Nick Folk and in a corresponding move, released defensive lineman Albert Huggins.

» The Arizona Cardinals announced that they signed cornerback Jalen Davis to the active roster from the practice squad and released defensive lineman Caraun Reid.