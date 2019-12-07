Belichick, Reid bring 474 wins to AFC showdown

As the NFL's 100th season's most crucial contests begin to play out, two of the most successful coaches in league lore will match wits once again on Sunday.

In those 100 seasons, only eight coaches have won more than 200 games and two of them will clash on Sunday when Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots host Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Belichick (271 wins) and Reid (203) have 474 combined victories and their meeting will feature the second-most combined wins between opposing coaches in NFL history, according to NFL Research. The showdown trails only a Week 11, 1987 meeting between Hall of Famers Tom Landry of the Cowboys and Hall of Famer Don Shula of the Dolphins, who had 496 wins at the time of their matchup.

As the Chiefs and Patriots clash again, it will be for the first time since New England ended Kansas City's season in the AFC Championship a campaign ago following a classic 37-31 win in overtime. The teams met in the regular season, as well, with the Patriots also prevailing then, 43-30.

Belichick, 67, is ahead in the rivalry with Reid, 61, with a 4-2 advantage in meetings in the regular season. However, Belichick owns a commanding 3-0 advantage in the playoffs.

Still, Reid's offense, which he's known the most for, have given fits to Belichick's defenses, which he's known for most. On only seven occasions have opposing offenses scored 40 or more points against Belichick's defenses and three of those instances belong to Reid-helmed offenses.

It's an AFC Championship rematch. It's Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. And it's another chance to see two of the most successful coaches of all-time go sideline-to-sideline, head-to-head.