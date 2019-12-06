Colts, Jack Doyle agree to three-year, $21M extension

Jack Doyle is staying home.

The tight end and Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Three more years for the hometown kid. â Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 6, 2019

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the extension is worth more than $21 million in new money, with the potential to be worth up to almost $24 million with incentives, per a source informed of the deal.

The seven-year veteran is in the midst of one of his best seasons as a professional, catching 36 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns. He's doing so as part of a tight end group that also includes 2018 red-zone touchdown vacuum Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox, and after his six-catch, 73-yard, one-score outing last week, he put pen to paper.

Doyle met injury-related struggles for the first time in his career last season, which robbed him of all but six games. He's appeared in at least 15 games in each of his other five seasons and is on track to again meet that mark in 2019. For his career, Doyle has caught 236 passes for 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he's serving as a reliable option for Jacoby Brissett in the first year of the post-Andrew Luck Colts.

The extension will keep Doyle in Indianapolis for a decade, barring a premature breakup. It's likely a dream come true for the tight end who grew up in Indianapolis and attended Indianapolis Cathedral High School before moving on to earn first-team All-Sun Belt honors at Western Kentucky.