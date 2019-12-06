Patriots expected to re-sign kicker Nick Folk

The New England Patriots will fill the blank spot on their roster at the kicking position with a player they cut a week ago.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Pats are expected to re-sign Nick Folk, per a source.

The Patriots released Folk last week after the kicker underwent an appendectomy. Folk worked out for the team Friday afternoon, was healthy and, after his signing becomes official Saturday, should kick for the team on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England brought in Kai Forbath for Week 13, then summarily released him this week after one game in which he made a 23-yard field goal but went 1 of 2 on extra-point tries.

The Patriots put in a waiver claim of ex-San Francisco 49ers kicker Chase McLaughlin earlier in the week, Rapoport reported, but the Indianapolis Colts had a higher waiver priority and were awarded the replacement kicker.

New England has spent the week without a kicker on the roster, but with Folk healthy, they'll bring back the booter who went 7 of 9 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra points in three games with the Patriots this season.