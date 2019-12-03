Jason Bell's 5 Things to Watch in Week 14

Each week through the 2019 season, former NFL defensive back and current BBC analyst Jason Bell will highlight five things to look out for that weekend. Watch Jason twice a week on the BBC.

Here are some key things to look out for in Week 14.

Can the Bills stop Lamar Jackson?

This is another great match up. I'm looking at the Baltimore Ravens offense verses that Buffalo Bills defense. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are known to play well against top defenses. I still think it's going to be a challenge for them. They're at Buffalo, who play well at home. I really like what their quarterback Josh Allen is doing. He reminds me a lot of Cam Newton. He's a power thrower that can run the ball and seems to be playing his best football now. I want to see him up against the Ravens defense. I expect this to be a battle and I think it will be a great game to watch.

Will the 49ers beat the Saints at the dome?

These are the two best teams in the NFC. They are facing each other late in the year and that's what the fans want to see. San Francisco 49ers are coming off a loss even though they played well. Usually good teams bounce back well. You wouldn't expect them to lose two in a row, but they are going down to New Orleans Saints. As my friend Osi Umenyiora says 'It's the Bermuda Triangle, teams go there and get lost'. If they can win this game in that hostile environment, to me they become the best team in the NFL. I know they lost against Baltimore, but if the turf and the weather was better, they could have done more. I don't think they will beat the Saints but if they can, they will be the most dangerous team in the NFL. I think it will be a close game.

Will Tom Brady's offense improve?

When you first look at this game you think the interesting battle will be between the Kansas City Chiefs offense and the New England Patriots defense. But my focus is on the other side of the ball. Two teams trying to figure out the weaknesses in their side. The Chiefs defense is starting to play better but the offense of the Patriots is slowing down. So, I need to see who can show the best improvement. The Patriots do play well at home and they are undefeated there. I think they will be successful again, but I need to see that improvement in their offense. As for the Chiefs, their defense needs to get better at stopping the run. Those are the areas I'll be looking at in this game.

Eli Manning's farewell tour

So, we have the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles. Eli Manning is set to return because Daniel Jones is hurt. I'm a big fan of Eli, I played with him and I always watched how hard he worked. He's given the city of New York two Super Bowls so it would be nice to see him finish with success. He will be mentally prepared for these games and for however long he is needed. I hope he has the best farewell tour possible because he deserves it.

Panthers begin life without Ron Rivera

The news of the week, Riverboat Ron Rivera is gone. This is a coach who has a lot of respect around the league and from his players. It's sad to see him go. I like that Carolina Panthers respected him enough to let him go at this time, so he can fulfil whatever suitor comes. He is definitely going to remain in the NFL because of the culture he brings to the teams. Looking at the game, I'll be watching how the players respond. Regardless of what happens these players are playing for their jobs. You'll see the leaders come out and those are the players who are going to be there for the long run.