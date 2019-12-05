What we learned from Bears' victory over Cowboys

The Chicago Bears (7-6) kept their playoff hopes in beating the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (6-7), 31-24, on Thursday night to kick off Week 14. Here's what we learned from Chicago's win:

1. With Cowboys grasping fruitlessly behind him, Mitchell Trubisky faked and weaved and ran 23 yards to the end zone. As a smile ran across his face, he crossed the goal line for his fourth total touchdown of a triumphant Thursday night. A wonderful evening was had by Trubisky with 244 yards and three touchdown passes as the Bears prolonged their playoff hopes and sent the spiraling Cowboys further into despair with a 31-24 win at Soldier Field. The Bears showed resilience in rallying back from an ominous opening drive in which they allowed the Cowboys to march 75 yards in 17 plays for a seven-point lead. Trubisky and the Bears answered in head-scratching fashion with a horrendous interception from the much-maligned signal-caller. Thereafter, though, Chicago scored on its next four possessions with Trubisky turning in his finest outing of the season a week after his previous best game of the season. The Bears ran strong, while the Cowboys' tackling was weak. Trubisky caught fire and the Bears won their third in a row, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys went silent following their epic first drive as part of a 24-point Chicago run that left the Dallas sideline marked by long faces and no answers.

The Bears (7-6) still need plenty of assistance to return to the playoffs and the Cowboys (6-7) are still in first in the NFC East. But as both teams are still brimming with questions needing answers, the Bears' largest quandary -- that of whether Trubisky is the franchise quarterback going forward -- received at the very least a positive reply from Trubisky. Unlike much of the season previously, Trubisky made good throws into smaller windows, led the Bears to third-down conversions (7-of-12) and used his fleet feet to carry him to a season-high 63 rushing yards and the 23-yard exclamation point of a touchdown. At the very least, the Bears have a little life left in them this season and so does Trubisky as the franchise QB.

2. It was an odyssey of an opening drive, as the Cowboys began the game and marched methodically for 17 plays, 75 yards and eight minutes and 57 seconds. Dallas converted four third downs, Prescott had four completions for 41 yards and Ezekiel Elliott had 33 yards in eight carries, culminating the opening slog with a two-yard touchdown run. It had all the makings of setting an ominous tone for the Bears and a victorious one for the Cowboys. Instead, the Cowboys offense went silent through the remainder of the first half, waking only after the game was too far from reach, done and gone. Prescott was 4-for-6 for 41 yards on the opening drive, but completed just two of his next seven passes to end the first half. When all had concluded, Prescott's line of 27-for-49 for 334 yards and a score looked fine and dandy. However, the true tale of the night was that the Cowboys offense was shut down by the Bears defense following a first drive that could have marked the beginning of an emphatic and much-needed Dallas W. Unbelievable as it may be, the Cowboys will end Week 14 no worse than tied for first in the NFC East with the Eagles (5-7 entering Monday night against the Giants). But the calls to end Jason Garrett's days as the Cowboys' head coach will carry on. In many ways, Thursday night was emblematic of this season for the Cowboys. It was a promising start after that march to begin things, but when all was concluded there were more questions than answers and no certainties available for Dallas.

