ATN Podcast: Week 14 preview

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- preview each of the upcoming Week 14 games including the highly anticipated 49ers-Saints faceoff (05:53), Ravens-Bills matchup (12:32) and Chiefs-Patriots showdown. (18:42). The forecast looked a little rainy for the Browns game this week. (59:00) Stick around for an exciting SNF preview between the Seahawks and Rams (1:13:46) and Eli Manning making his return to the field. ( 1:20:53)

Listen to the podcast below: