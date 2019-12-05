Mike Zimmer: Adam Thielen has 'good' chance to play

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer won't rule out Adam Thielen for this week's matchup with division rival Detroit Lions.

"He's frustrated. I think he's got a good opportunity this week (to play), so we'll see," Zimmer said of Thielen Thursday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "He's working really hard. He obviously wants to get out there with his guys. He's a great competitor. ... When he's ready, he's ready.''

Thielen hasn't been ready since suffering the initial hamstring injury in Week 7, the first time Minnesota played Detroit. The wideout attempted to return in Week 9 but played just six snaps against the Chiefs before sitting out the rest of the contest. He's missed the entirety of the past three games.

Zimmer's optimism is interesting considering Thielen did not participate in practice again Thursday after also sitting out Wednesday's session. The coach noted Thielen has not suffered a setback recently.

If the Pro Bowl wideout returns, it could be a boost for an 8-4 Vikings squad clinging to the final wild-card spot in the NFC. The combination of Zimmer's outlook and Thielen's lack of practice, however, continues to keep his status up in the air.

In other Vikings' injury news, Dalvin Cook is expected to play after suffering a chest injury in Monday night's loss to the Seahawks.

Zimmer said he believes the running back will be close to 100 percent for the tilt against the Lions. Cook was limited in practice Thursday.