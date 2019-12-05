Baker Mayfield back throwing at Browns practice

Baker Mayfield was back throwing the pigskin at practice after taking Wednesday easy with a bruised hand.

Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that the quarterback looked good throwing, and went through the session as normal, via Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.

Mayfield wore a wrap on his hand, per multiple reporters at practice.

The signal-caller should be good to go for Sunday's matchup with division foe Cincinnati.

The second-year QB has also been dealing with a rib injury, but Kitchens indicated it's not a big deal.

Mayfield injured his hand late in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, however, he returned in the second half. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 98 yards, an interception and took four sacks after returning for the final two quarters.

Mayfield has struggled throughout the season, ranking last among qualifying QBs in completion percentage (60.0), TD-INT ratio (15-14) and passer rating (79.9), per NFL Research.

Despite the issues this season, offensive coordinator Todd Monken has faith the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 will turn it around.

"In my mind, we've got the right guy going forward,'' Monken said Wednesday, via The Plain Dealer.

"There's no doubt," the OC said. "Any statistical evidence you have of any area you want to look at has its holes. Obviously we've got to do it collectively as a group better, but I think he's a tremendous, tremendous football player, competitor, smart, tough, has a rare competitive quality and rare want to be great. That's a thing that I think is going to continue to push him and for him to push the rest of our offensive group. There's been some moments where we haven't played as well around him, we've gotten behind a little bit, and he's competitive.

"But he isn't a guy, over his career, I'll be stunned if he's a guy that turns the ball over a lot. He doesn't have that in him. He does not. He's not careless with the football. If you look at ... one of his interceptions is a shovel pass at New England, for God's sakes. That's not his fault, it's our fault, my fault for the way we designed it and the way it turned out. Sure, there's other ones, but in my mind, we've got the right guy going forward."

Given that he was the top pick almost a year ago and set the rookie record for TD passes, the Browns sure well better believe he's the "right guy."