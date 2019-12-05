Injuries: Chiefs place Darrel Williams (hamstring) on IR

The Kansas City Chiefs backfield will be without their hammer the rest of the way.

The team announced running back Darrel Williams has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's win over the Oakland Raiders.

Williams' season ends after 41 carries for 141 rushing yards and three touchdowns, 15 receptions for 167 yards and a score, and one fumble lost. Williams played the big-back role alongside Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy, often earning the tough yards between the tackles.

The Chiefs will now streak towards the postseason without their most powerful back.

Williams' season-ending injury could explain the signing of free-agent running back Spencer Ware earlier this week.

Damien Williams could return after missing last week due to a rib injury, but he did not practice Wednesday. The Chiefs have been managing LeSean McCoy's snaps this season. The banged-up RB room could mean we see more of rookie Darwin Thompson down the stretch after the young back impressed last week after Darrel Williams left with his hamstring injury.

In corresponding moves to putting the running back on IR, the Chiefs elevated defensive back Alex Brown from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Thursday:

» The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced Thursday. Jack finishes the 2019 season with 66 tackles.

» New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell won't practice due to an illness, coach Adam Gase told reporters. Safety Jamal Adams (ankle) and cornerback Brian Poole (concussion) also will miss practice.

» New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) is not practicing again today.