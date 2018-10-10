NFL Community at the 2019 London Games







The 2019 NFL London Games provided an exciting platform for our schools, giving them the opportunity to play on the pitch at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the world-famous Wembley Stadium, alongside offering exclusive opportunities to meet the players.

Students from Sedgehill School, Lambeth Academy, Platinos Academy and coaches from the Big Kid Foundation, took on the role of pre-game flag bearers as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers (Sunday 13th October 2019) took to the field.

The students then had time to pick up some last-minute tips whilst watching the first half of the game, before heading out on to the field at halftime as part of the NFL Flag, presented by Subway.

Rewarded for their hard work and commitment in both school and flag football two players were given the opportunity to present the Subway Man of the Match ball to the Carolina Panthers Running Back, Christian McCaffrey.

Attention then turned to Wembley Stadium, which welcomed pupils from Alderman Richard Hallam, Leicestershire who took on Little Ealing, West London at halftime during the Los Angeles Rams VS Cincinnati Bengals game (Sunday 27th October 2019). Magnificent performances from the Little Ealing Quarterback and Running Back earned the two young players the opportunity to present the Subway Man of the Match ball to the Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver, Cooper Kupp.

The final NFL London Game of 2019 saw competitive BAFA flag teams, the Kent Exiles and London Blitz take on the role of flag bearers ahead of the Houston Texans matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday 3rd November 2019). Both teams fought hard in their halftime game in front of a 84,771 strong crowd.

