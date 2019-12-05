Lamar Jackson among Players of the Month for Nov.

As the NFL season speeds to the finish, a look back at November offers up some sensational performances.

Leading the way is the quarterback who continues to dazzle and delight fans, perplex defenses and is at the top of most MVP lists.

Most valuable player front runners, rookie of the year candidates and special teams dynamos shined in November.

Below are the NFL Players of the Month for November:

AFC

Offensive Player of the Month: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

With his arm and legs, Jackson continues to soar during his 2019 masterpiece. Over the last five weeks, he completed 78 of 107 passes (72.9 percent) for 882 yards (176.4 per game) with 14 touchdown passes (most in NFL), no interceptions and a league-leading 136.8 rating. He also had 80.2 yards per game rushing (401 rushing yards total) and four scores on the ground.

Defensive Player of the Month: Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt

Watt terrorized quarterbacks over the previous five weeks to the tune of 6.5 sacks, which tied for the most in the NFL. In addition, Watt tallied 16 tackles, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Special Teams Player of the Month: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker

Highlighted by a game-winner in Week 9 against the Vikings, Butker was nearly automatic over the previous five weeks, converting 10 of 11 field goals (90.9 percent), including 5-for-5 on 40-plus-yard attempts and going 2-for-3 on 50-yard tries. His 42 points tied for the second-most in the NFL and included a 12-of-13 showing on extra points.

NFC

Offensive Player of the Month: Saints receiver Michael Thomas

The only wide receiver catching MVP notice, Thomas showed why yet again. He led the NFL with 37 receptions over the last five weeks for 415 yards -- his 103.8 per game second-most in the NFL. He also had a pair of touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Month: 49ers linebacker Fred Warner

Over the last five games, Warner had nine or more tackles every time. His 53 were tied for second-most in the NFL over that span and he added three sacks, two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and four passes defended.

Special Teams Player of the Month: Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson draws the most notice for returning kicks, but his special teams prowess extends past just that and led the way in him garnering player of the month. Patterson averaged 29.4 yards on 10 kick returns, had three special teams tackles and downed two punts inside the 10-yard line in Week 12 in a win over the Giants.

Rookies of the Month

Offensive: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs continues to lead the way in hopes of running home with Offensive Rookie of the Year and tallied another impressive month. His 485 scrimmage yards averaged out to 97 per game -- most among rookies. Jacobs tallied three rushing touchdowns and 441 rushing yards as he continues to run strong to the end of the season.

Defensive: Buccaneers linebacker Devin White

Through five games, White filled up the stat line, including 12- and 13-tackle outings. Overall, White had 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes defended, three tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. The No. 5 overall pick's best outing came on Sunday against the Jaguars, as he tallied seven tackles, an interception, two passes defended and the aforementioned touchdown return.