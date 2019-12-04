DDFP: Week 14 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined in the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank before the Week 14 games! Shek, Money and Hank first start eating doughnuts that were left in the studio and discussing the best types of doughnut (2:00). After that, the guys kibitz about the Carolina Panthers firing Ron Rivera and where he could land a job next (10:15). Next up, the group dives into Zaxby's Fresh Takes and debates who should be on the NFL's all-time secondary team (18:57). Finally, after giving Eddie Spaghetti another sports radio tryout (29:20), they round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 14 (35:55).

