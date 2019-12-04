Roundup: Colts RB Marlon Mack (hand) back at practice

Marlon Mack is trending in the right direction for a potential return this week.

The Indianapolis Colts' feature running back was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Mack has been out of the lineup since suffering a fractured hand in Week 11. The Week 14 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been the target date for the 23-year-old's potential return, and practicing to start the week gives him a shot to hit that goal.

The Colts are in desperate need of a W with their playoff hopes waning following their fourth loss in the past five games. In last week's defeat to the Titans, Indy running backs were held to 83 yards on 23 carries, a 3.6 per rush average.

Before suffering the hand injury, Mack was morphing into a force for the Colts' offense, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, for 862 yards on 192 totes with four TDs. His last four games played he earned at least 74 yards rushing and has three tilts above the century mark this season.

Facing a Bucs defense that ranks second in yards allowed against the rush this season, getting Mack back could prove huge as Frank Reich's squad tries to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Elsewhere for Indy, receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) and defensive back Kenny Moore (ankle) did not practice. Receiver Parris Campbell (hand) was full-go. Safety Malik Hooker (foot) and kicker Adam Vinatieri (knee) were limited.

Other injury news we are tracking Wednesday:

» Chicago Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara (hamstring) is doubtful for tomorrow's game after not practicing this week. Linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow), offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) have all been ruled out.

» Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) did not practice while running back James Conner (shoulder) and receiver Diontae Johnson (illness) were both limited.

» Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook reiterated that he plans to play this Sunday vs. the Lions. Cook exited Monday's loss to the Seahawks after injuring his shoulder in the second half.

» Julio Jones will be limited in practice, per Dan Quinn. The Atlanta Falcons receiver missed the Thanksgiving loss to the Saints with a shoulder injury.

» A.J. Green's season-long absence continues. Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't expect the receiver to play this week.

» Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson will be back at practice today. Johnson has been on IR with a knee injury since Week 8. The Lions have 21 days to active the RB off IR or shut him down for the season. The earliest Johnson could return is Week 16 in Denver.

» Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller will practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Miller sat out Sunday's win over the Chargers due to a knee injury.

» Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen remains in the league's concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.

» Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (illness), cornerback Brandon Carr (NIR), running back Mark Ingram (NIR), cornerback Jimmy Smith (NIR) and safety Earl Thomas (NIR) all did not participate in practice Wednesday. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) and wide receiver Seth Roberts (knee) were all limited participants.

» Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is out of concussion protocol, interim coach Bill Callahan announced.

» Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle) defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), punter Sam Martin (abdomen) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin (ribs) were all limited in practice.