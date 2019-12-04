Russell Wilson: Winning MVP would be 'a blessing'

Russell Wilson's hot start put him at the front of the MVP race.

He's since been usurped by the nightmare-inducing, do-everything dynamo known as Lamar Jackson. But if you asked Wilson, while he trains to be the best on the planet, the actual award isn't on his mind.

"I think ultimately the reality is what I really care about is winning the Super Bowl, you know? That's what we really want to do," Wilson said during an appearance on the most recent edition of the RapSheet and Friends podcast. "To be in the conversation, to have a chance to potentially put that accomplishment of MVP on the shelf, it would be a blessing for sure. ...

"Those accolades, those things matter, those things are real, those things are great, but the thing that matters the most is trying to take your team all the way to the finish line and trying to win. I've been fortunate to win one Super Bowl, been to two. That's what I really care about is getting another ring hopefully."

Wilson is in the midst of his best season of his career statistically, which is saying much, considering he's already finished with a passer rating of 110-plus twice in his career, and it's no surprise that his team is seated atop the NFC West with a 10-2 mark. His 26-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and masterful control of Seattle's offense -- highlighted by his go-ahead touchdown drive in Week 6, a march he orchestrated entirely without the help of his malfunctioning in-helmet radio -- has propelled the Seahawks into the league's elite group. Wilson's team is one that no one wants to see in the regular season or in a playoff game.

Children in Bellevue, Washington, were happy to see Wilson this week when he and his Why Not You Foundation teamed up with DICK's Sporting Goods and the DICK's Foundation's Sports Matter program to host a surprise shopping event for a group of in-need youth athletes. The partnership gifted each child with a $200 DICK's gift card to use while shopping with Wilson and a $25,000 Sports Matter grant for the organization involved, Rainier Athletes.

Wilson isn't focused on the MVP, but he is locked in on helping his local community and on winning, of course. He'll receive a challenge Sunday against the 7-5 Los Angeles Rams, who are playing for their postseason lives the rest of the way.