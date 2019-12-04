Panthers' Cam Newton to have foot surgery next week

Cam Newton tried to rehab his way through the foot injury that ended his 2019 season. It didn't work out.

NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported that Newton plans to undergo surgery, per a source informed of the decision. Interim head coach Perry Fewell later confirmed Newton will have the procedure done next week.

The Panthers shut Newton down for the season in early November, placing the QB on injured reserve after weeks of lingering questions about his status. Newton appeared in just two games in 2019 after hurting his foot during the preseason. Despite the Panthers insisting the signal-caller was fine, Newton looked far from it, missing targets by a mile and was immobile in the pocket.

The foot issue is the latest injury that has derailed Newton's career. The 30-year-old quarterback underwent shoulder surgery in back-to-back offseasons. He had put off shoulder surgery in the past. The hope is that waiting a bit before foot surgery this time around doesn't similarly throw his offseason out of whack.

Getting the procedure done in December could have Newton back on the field in time for offseason workouts in March, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Where his future is at that moment remains to be seen.

With Ron Rivera fired and the Panthers in overhaul mode, Carolina could decide to move on from the 2015 NFL MVP. Or, perhaps, the new coach will want to take one more crack to see if Newton can overcome his latest injury.

When healthy, Newton was a dual-threat force capable of dominating by land or air. Unfortunately, we haven't seen a healthy Cam in years.