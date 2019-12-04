Saints believe 20 sacks is 'attainable' for Cam Jordan

Cameron Jordan feasted on Thanksgiving, sacking Matt Ryan four times in the victory. All that was missing was the New Orleans Saints' pass rusher pouring gravy on the quarterback before swallowing him whole.

The four-sack performance boosted Jordan's total to 13.5 for the season, one behind Shaquil Barrett for tops in the NFL, and earned him the Week 13 NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

With one quarter of the season left to play and the Saints sitting in the pole position in the NFC largely thanks to Jordan and the defense, the 30-year-old is in line for a potential Defensive Player of The Year award.

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins believes the 20-sack barrier should be in Jordan's sights.

"Twenty is attainable for a guy like that, for sure," Rankins said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. "Me and Cam speak about that stuff all the time in the offseason. That's his mythical thing, he's always wanted to reach a 20-piece. Listen, when you go for four, you put yourself in a position where that's attainable with four games left. Now obviously he has to do the work, and we gotta help him a little bit. But it's definitely attainable."

Rankins then offered a quip for doing his part in eating up blockers to help free the edge rusher.

"But if he hits it, I need a gift. I need a very nice gift from Cam," Rankins said.

With four games left, Jordan needs to average more than 1.5 sacks per game to beat the 20-sack barrier, with tilts against the 49ers, Colts, Titans and Panthers remaining. The 49ers and Colts rank in the top-10 in fewest sacks allowed. The Titans and Panthers, however, sit tied for worst (49) and fourth-worst (45) in the NFL in sacks given up, respectively. Those final two games could provide Jordan his chance to get close to 20.

Predictably, Jordan said he's not worried about getting to 20 sacks or about individual awards.

"I've never said anything other than I want a Super Bowl. I don't care about personal accolades," he said. "I'm gunning for everything and plus some. As long as my D-line is playing good and my defense is playing better, I couldn't care less about myself."

Of course if he gets there, Jordan won't complain.

"If it happens, then more the merrier this offseason," he said, smirking.

If it happens, especially if it keeps Saints remain atop the NFC, Jordan could take home the DPOY award in a wide-open race with four weeks left.