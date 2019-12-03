Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff among Players of the Week

Below are the Players of the Week for Week 13:

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four-touchdown output during Houston's 28-22 win over the New England Patriots. Watson threw three touchdowns and was on the receiving end of another (from DeAndre Hopkins!) in Houston's historic victory. The Texans signal-caller completed 72 percent of his passes for 234 yards and finished with a 140.7 passer rating. This is Watson's fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award and his third this season.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his bounce-back blitzkrieg of the Arizona Cardinals in L.A.'s 34-7 win. Goff completed 74.4 percent of his passes for 424 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a 120.7 rating. This is Goff's second game this season with at least 420 passing yards and the Rams QB's third Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he ran over the New York Jets' offensive line in Cincy's 22-6 win. Dunlap tallied seven tackles, three sacks and a pass defensed. It was only Dunlap's second three-sack game of his 10-year career. This is the fourth time Dunlap had taken home Player of the Week honors and the third time he's been named Defensive POY.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans' 26-18 win on Thanksgiving night. Jordan pulled off the first four-sack game of his career, totaling six total tackles and a pass defensed as well. Through 12 games this season, Jordan has already set career-highs in sacks (13.5). This is just the second time in Jordan's nine-year career that he has been named Defensive Player of the Week.

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his dynamic performance in Miami's 37-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Sanders made a 51-yard field goal and two of three extra points, but that's not why he's the POTW. No, it's because Sanders was on the receiving end of a 1-yard shovel pass on a fourth-down trick play for a touchdown in the victory. This is the second time in four weeks and his career that Sanders has won Special Teams Player of the Week.

Washington Redskins kicker Tress Way was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his contributions in Washington's 29-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. Way hit two of his five punts inside the 20, averaged 58 yards per punt and boomed a long of 79 yards in Carolina. This is the second Player of the Week honor of Way's career.