ATN: Ron Rivera Fired; Which Team Changed Your Mind?

A room filled with angry heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler, and Gregg Rosenthal -- start by breaking down the news that the Panthers have split ways with head coach Ron Rivera (5:02) and then recapping the Monday night game between the Vikings and Seahawks (14:11). The heroes check in on which teams are Fork'd (45:24) and then make a case for which team changed their mind the most in Week 13 (51:19). Stick around for a TNF preview between the Bears and Cowboys

