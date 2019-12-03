Titans claim Tramaine Brock off waivers from Cardinals

Arizona's trash is Tennessee's treasure.

The Titans claimed cornerback Tramaine Brock off waivers on Tuesday, just one day after the Cardinals waived him. In a corresponding move, Tennessee waived center Hroniss Grasu.

Though Brock was Arizona's best cover corner this season, according to Pro Football Focus, that didn't save him from being cut following the Cardinals' blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

In his first season with Arizona, Brock, 31, started seven of 10 games played and logged three passes defensed, 37 combined tackles and two QB hits.

Brock will join a defensive backfield in Tennessee hampered by the loss of Malcolm Butler (wrist) to injured reserve and the recent calf injury to Adoree' Jackson. With the Titans (7-5) mounting a postseason charge and facing the big-play Texans and Saints in three of their final four games, Tennessee needs all the help it can get in the secondary, help Brock should provide.