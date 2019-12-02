What we learned from Seahawks' victory over Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks (10-2) took control of the NFC West on Monday night after holding on for a 37-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings (8-4) in Seattle. Here's what we learned from the 'Hawks' victory:

1. For the second time in their last three games, the Seahawks engaged in a bizarre back-and-forth affair in prime time against an NFC powerhouse. For the second time in their last three games, the Seahawks came out victorious. Actually, make that for the fifth time in their last five games. Seattle is streaking, its latest victory coming in a game of streaks. After entering halftime down seven, Seattle scored 24 unanswered out of the break to take a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter, thanks to two Vikings turnovers and a blown coverage by Xavier Rhodes on a Russell Wilson touchdown pass to David Moore. But Minnesota came right back with two consecutive touchdown drives, with a Seattle turnover (forced by Rhodes) and a blown coverage (on a Laquon Treadwell TD reception!) sandwiched in between. It looked like for the second consecutive game the Vikings were going to recover from a three-score second-half deficit. But down four points with 207 seconds remaining in the game and with 84 yards to go to win, the Vikings and their $84 million quarterback mustered just one first down, turned the ball over on downs and never recovered possession. The Seahawks are the bizarro-Chargers; all but one of their 10 wins this season have come by one score. But what's important is that they have 10 wins, and after Monday night, the inside track to the NFC West and a first-round bye.

Around The NFL will have more on Seattle's win shortly.