Vikings RB Dalvin Cook exits 'MNF' with shoulder injury

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook exited "Monday Night Football" to be evaluated for an injury.

Midway through the third quarter, Cook was stripped by Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green on a carry, resulting in a Seattle recovery. Cook was seen favoring his right arm as he walked to the sideline and was escorted by the training staff to the locker room.

The Vikings later confirmed that Cook sustained a shoulder injury on the play and is questionable to return to the game. This is Cook's first injury of the season.

