Patriots waive kicker Kai Forbath after one game

Kai Forbath's tenure in New England has come to an end.

A day after appearing in the Patriots' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Texans, the veteran kicker was waived by the team on Monday afternoon. He made a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter and went 1-of-2 on extra points in the eventual 28-22 loss.

Forbath, 32, was signed on November 29 after Nick Folk had been released following an emergency appendectomy. Folk stepped in for Mike Nugent, who had been released after playing in Weeks 5-8. Nugent was brought in to place longtime starter Stephen Gostkowski after he was placed on IR with a left hip injury.

With Forbath gone and the team currently without a healthy kicker on the active roster, it appears the revolving door will keep on spinning as they search for another answer ahead of facing the Chiefs in Week 13.