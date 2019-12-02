DDFP: Willie McGinest on Patriots & the AFC playoff picture

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by our old pal Willie McGinest who makes his first appearance of the year and Handsome Hank. The trio dives right into the New England Patriots loss to the Houston Texans and if we should be concerned with the Patriots offensively? Next, the group discusses the AFC playoff picture involving the Patriots, Bills, Chiefs and Ravens and how it could look come January (17:18)? Before Willie exits, he sheds a little light on Shek's prediction about Tom Brady leaving the Patriots for the Los Angeles Chargers (30:00). Shek, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti round out the show by kibitzing about the future of Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens (43:27) as well as the 'Food Block' by recapping their Thanksgiving holiday (50:10).

