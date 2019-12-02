Who is the Week 13 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills
The defensive tackle had two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed in the Billsâ 26-15 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The linebacker had seven tackles, two passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery returned 14 yards for a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs
The safety had three tackles and a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Chiefs' 40-9 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams
The safety recorded two passes defensed and a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Rams' 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
The running back Miles Sanders recorded 105 scrimmage yards (83 rushing, 22 receiving) and a receiving touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.