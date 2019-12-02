Who is the Week 13 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills The defensive tackle had two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed in the Billsâ 26-15 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers The linebacker had seven tackles, two passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery returned 14 yards for a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs The safety had three tackles and a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Chiefs' 40-9 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams The safety recorded two passes defensed and a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Rams' 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.