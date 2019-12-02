Roundup: Cardinals waived CB Tramaine Brock

The Cardinals' Week 13 thrashing at the hands of the Rams didn't come without a cost.

Arizona announced it has waived cornerback Tramaine Brock.

Brock was Arizona's best cover corner in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus, but that didn't help much against the Rams. Jared Goff completed 32 of 43 passes for 424 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals, who allowed an average separation of four yards per target, the second-highest mark in the NFL in Week 13, per Next Gen Stats.

The numbers get worse from there: Goff attempted a pass into a tight window on just 2.3 percent of his attempts Sunday, the lowest amount of such attempts in the league for the week (the next closest mark was Derek Carr's and Drew Brees' 10 percent). Goff also targeted open receivers (three-plus yards of separation with nearest defender) on 58.1 percent of his 43 attempts, and wide-open receivers on 23.3 percent of attempts.

Simply, the Cardinals did the bare minimum in pass coverage Sunday. Brock is obviously not the lone player at fault for such a performance, but at 31 years old and in his first (and now, only) season in Arizona, he seems like a logical release for a team that likely wants to get a better look at its younger players in the final four weeks of the season.

The Cardinals are also releasing running back Zach Zenner, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the move. With Arizona's backfield at full strength, the Cardinals deemed Zenner expendable, and he'll go on waivers.

Elsewhere in transactions news Monday:

» The Falcons announced they have signed offensive lineman John Wetzel and activated punter Matt Bosher to the active roster. Offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, whom Atlanta selected with the 14th overall pick of the 2019 draft, has been designated to return. The rookie has been sidelined since breaking his foot in the season opener.

» Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and tight end Ben Braunecker remain in the concussion protocol. Both were sidelined for last week's game against the Lions.

» The Vikings are expected to promote undrafted rookie wide receiver Alexander Hollins from the practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. With Adam Thielen (hamstring) still out, Hollins would give Minnesota four healthy receivers for Monday's game against the Seahawks.