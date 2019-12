Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap each of the games from Week 13 including the Game of the Year between the 49ers and Ravens (2:20), the Steelers beating the Browns (23:20) and the Dolphins' romp over the Eagles (38:29). As always, they end the show with a recap of the Sunday night game between the Texans and Patriots (01:18:14).

LISTEN to the podcast here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play: