NFL Research, Week 13: Jackson nears rushing mark

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 13.

» With 101 rushing yards in the Ravens' win over the 49ers, Lamar Jackson (977) passed Bobby Douglass (968 in 1972) for the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history. Next up? Michael Vick (1,039 in 2006).

» Aaron Rodgers had four passing touchdowns in the Packers' 31-13 win over the Giants. It was the 23rd game of his career with at least four passing TDs, tied with Brett Favre for the fourth-most such games since 1950.

» With three passing touchdowns Sunday, Ryan Fitzpatrick has now thrown a passing TD against the Eagles with seven different franchises: Rams, Bengals, Bills, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers and Dolphins. He is the only player in NFL history with at least one passing TD against a single opponent with seven franchises in his career.

» With a passing TD to Mark Andrews in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the 49ers, Lamar Jackson became the second player in NFL history with at least 25 passing TDs and at least 750 rushing yards in a season. He joined Randall Cunningham, who did so with the Eagles in 1990. Cunningham finished the season with 30 passing TDs and 942 rush yards.

» Derrick Henry has 1,725 rush yards and 18 rushing TDs in his last 16 games, including 149 yards and one TD in the Titans' win over the Colts. The last player to rush for at least 1,700 yards and at least 18 TDs over a 16-game span was former Titans RB Chris Johnson, who rushed for 2,006 yards and 19 TDs from Week 8, 2009 to Week 6, 2010.

» With a 20-13 win over the Browns, Devlin Hodges became only the third Steelers quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win each of his first two career starts. He joined Mike Kruczek (1976) and Ben Roethlisberger (2004).

» With a three-yard pass to Saquon Barkley in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Bengals, Daniel Jones (2,374) surpassed Charlie Conerly (2,175) for the most passing yards by a Giants rookie quarterback in franchise history.

» With 115 scrimmage yards against the Packers, Saquon Barkley had his 17th game with at least 100 scrimmage yards. He joined Edgerrin James (21), Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (19), Ezekiel Elliott (18) and Billy Sims (17) as the only players in the Super Bowl era to record at least 17 games with at least 100 scrimmage yards in their first 25 career games.

» The Ravens punted on the first drive of the game in Sunday's win over the 49ers. It was their first punt with Lamar Jackson at quarterback since the first half of their Week 9 win over the Patriots. The Ravens went 21 consecutive Jackson drives without a punt prior to Sunday, excluding kneel downs.

» Jarvis Landry has at least 65 receptions and at least 900 receiving yards for the second straight season. He becomes only the second player in Browns history with at least 65 receptions and at least 900 receiving yards in consecutive seasons, joining Hall of Fame tight end Ozzie Newsome (1983-1984).