Vikes' Adam Thielen downgraded to out vs. Seahawks

The Vikings will have to wait at least one more week for Adam Thielen's return to action.

Thielen, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, was downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Sunday.

There had been hope that Thielen would make his return Monday after practicing throughout the week. He was listed as questionable Saturday, however, and saw his status change to out the next day.

Thielen has battled a hamstring injury since Week 7 when the issue first popped up on a 25-yard touchdown catch against the Lions. He attempted to make a return against the Chiefs in Week 9 but only played nine snaps before being sidelined.