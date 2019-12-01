Gardner Minshew in for Jaguars, Nick Foles benched

With the Jaguars being shut out and trailing the Buccaneers by 25 points at halftime, Nick Foles is headed to the bench and rookie Gardner Minshew is taking the reins at quarterback for Jacksonville.

Minshew replacing Foles comes as Foles struggled woefully in the first half with three turnovers (two fumbles), three sacks and a 34.8 passer rating with six completions for 82 yards in 13 attempts.

Foles, who signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in the offseason, was injured in Week 1 and Minshew, a rookie out of Washington State, filled in admirably and then some as Minshew Mania had the NFL world running wild for a while.

This was Foles' third start since returning from a clavicle injury and the Jaguars have yet to win with him under center.

Minshew is back in for the Jags. Whether it's for the rest of the season going forward and whether the Mania will return remains to be seen.