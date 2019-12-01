Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 13 NFL games

Notable injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday:

» Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage suffered a leg injury and will not return. Linebacker Jerome Baker is questionable to return with a chest injury

» Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers (knee) will not return versus Tennessee. Cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle) is questionable to return.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean has a shoulder injury and will not return to the matchup.

» Washington Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn is out after sustaining a concussion against the Panthers.Tackle Morgan Moses has a back injury and is questionable to return. Linebacker Montez Sweat has a quad injury and is questionable to return.

» New York Jets cornerback Arthur Maulet (ankle) is questionable to return against the Bengals.

» Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson will not return after suffering a knee injury. Linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) is questionable to return.

» San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt is questionable to return with a rib injury. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

» New York Giants cornerback Cory Ballantine will not return after suffering a concussion.

» Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster has a neck injury and is questionable to return.

» Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden has a neck injury and is questionable to return.