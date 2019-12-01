Broncos starting rookie QB Drew Lock vs. Chargers

Drew Lock will make his NFL debut Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer report the Denver Broncos will start the rookie signal-caller against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos officially activated Lock off injured reserve on Saturday ahead of the Week 13 tilt. The second-round pick was placed on IR after suffering a thumb injury in a preseason game. Lock worked with the first team this week ahead of the roster move.

Since placing Joe Flacco on IR with a neck injury, the Broncos are 1-2 and averaging 16.7 points per game with backup Brandon Allen under center.

The Broncos sit at 3-8 overall, but their remaining 2019 opponents (Chargers, Texans, Chiefs, Lions and Raiders) are weaker defensively. Starting Lock gives the Broncos an opportunity to see the rookie in action as they continue to evaluate the QB position.

Lock is Denver's seventh starting QB since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.