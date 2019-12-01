Injuries: Kyler Murray (hamstring) expected to play

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is expected to play in today's home game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per sources.

Murray, who has started every game for the Cardinals in his rookie season, abruptly popped up on the injury report with a bothered hamstring coming the team's bye week. Officially listed as questionable, Murray is not expected to be limited given the tightness in his hamstring.

Here is other injury news we are monitoring on Sunday:

» Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) is considered a true game-time decision for today's road game against the New York Giants, according to a source from Rapoport. Bulaga sprained his MCL in last week's loss to the 49ers. The Packers claimed Jared Veldheer earlier this week.

» San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle) is not expected to play today in Baltimore, according to Rapoport, per source. Breida, who is listed as questionable, has missed the last two games for San Francisco since injuring the ankle.

» Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (knee) is listed as questionable for today's home game vs. the Chargers, but is trending in the right direction toward playing, according to Rapoport, per source. With Miller still considered to be 50/50, there's no certainty he plays, but there is a positive outlook.

» New England Patriots wideouts Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are expected to play in tonight's prime time road game in Houston, according to Rapoport. Both receivers missed last week's win over the Cowboys.

» Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown (knee) should be good to go today versus the Chiefs, per Rapoport. Brown, who didn't practice on Friday, is listed as questionable.

» Philadelphia Eagles wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor have been removed from the team's injury report and will play today in Miami. Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) is pushing to play, as well, according to Rapoport, despite tight end Joshua Perkins being activated from the practice squad.

» The Indianapolis Colts don't plan on activating wide receiver Devin Funchess from injured reserve by the Dec. 4 deadline, according to Rapoport, per source. Funchess, who is recovering from a fractured collarbone, won't be able to play this season as a result.