Injuries: Kyler Murray (hamstring) active vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is officially active and will play in today's home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray, who has started every game for the Cardinals in his rookie season, abruptly popped up on the injury report with a bothered hamstring coming the team's bye week. Officially listed as questionable, Murray is not expected to be limited given the tightness in his hamstring.

Here is other injury news we are monitoring on Sunday:

» Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) was a game-time decision for today's road game against the New York Giants and is active and will play. Bulaga sprained his MCL in last week's loss to the 49ers. The Packers claimed Jared Veldheer earlier this week.

» San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle) is inactive today in Baltimore. Breida, who was listed as questionable, will miss his third straight game since injuring the ankle. Wide receiver Dante Pettis, left tackle Joe Staley and defensive end Dee Ford, who were previously ruled out, are inactive, as well.

» Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (knee) is officially inactive for today's home game vs. the Chargers.

» New England Patriots wideouts Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are expected to play in tonight's prime time road game in Houston, according to Rapoport. Both receivers missed last week's win over the Cowboys.

» Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown (knee) should be good to go today versus the Chiefs, per Rapoport. Brown, who didn't practice on Friday, is listed as questionable.

» Philadelphia Eagles wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor were removed from the team's injury report and are officially active today in Miami. Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) was pushing to play and is active, as well. Having already been ruled out, running back Jordan Howard is officially inactive also.

» The Indianapolis Colts don't plan on activating wide receiver Devin Funchess from injured reserve by the Dec. 4 deadline, according to Rapoport, per source. Funchess, who is recovering from a fractured collarbone, won't be able to play this season as a result.

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell is inactive for Sunday's game along with running back Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton, who were previously ruled out.

» As expected, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers are inactive for today against the Packers.

» Having already been ruled out, Washington Redskins pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan is officially inactive for Sunday, which officially brings to an end his streak of 139 straight games, which was third among active players.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is active against his former team the Carolina Panthers. Norman was set to be inactive last week before the team changed course and he played, but it was for only two snaps -- both on special teams.

» Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

» Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (shoulder), who was doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns, is inactive. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was ruled out on Friday, is officially inactive, as well.

» Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.