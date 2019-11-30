Pederson: QB Carson Wentz blocking out skeptics

Heavy is the helmet of a quarterback on a struggling squad.

Such is the case that Carson Wentz finds himself in on the heels of a four-turnover performance in the Eagles' second loss in a row and their fourth across the last half-dozen.

By Wentz' coach's account, though, the fourth-season quarterback is shouldering the situation like an old pro despite the harsh criticism of a famously tough Philadelphia fan base.

"With him, he just continues to work every day," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday, via team transcript. "He doesn't let that affect him mentally. He continues to work in practice and work with his guys. He's been great in the meetings.

"As they say sometimes: Iron can sharpen iron. This is one of those situations where he just gets sharper. He lasers in, focuses on his job and helping our team win."

Each of the Eagles' last two losses have seen them scavenge for points, mustering just a combined 19 over a pair of defeats, both of them by single possessions.

The latest was a 17-9 setback to the Seahawks in which Wentz had two interceptions and two fumbles lost. Since Week 7, Wentz' five fumbles lead the NFL as he's also averaging just 6.2 yards per attempt (27th) and 214.4 yards per game (24th) in that span.

As headlines regarding the Cowboys' travails grow in abundance, the truth -- confounding as it might be -- is Dallas is still atop the NFC East because the Eagles' have likewise been mired in a mercurial campaign consistent only in its failure to find its potential.

Philadelphia heads to Miami with a 5-6 record and a half-game behind Dallas (6-6), which lost on Thursday to the Bills, but owns a win over the Eagles.

Wentz recently announced on social media that he and his wife were expecting. During the offseason, he inked a new mega-contract. After two previous seasons of injury ills, he's been relatively healthy (NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported he did suffer a bone bruise in his hand against the Seahawks). That Super Bowl MVP named Nick Foles is no longer backing him up and has moved on to Jacksonville. All seems to be right for Wentz to succeed, but the results just aren't there.

With a Dolphins teams that's 30th in the league, it would seem Wentz has the right canvas to begin painting a fitting end to the regular season.

For now, though, his coach says he's blocked out the negative noise that's surrounding him and the Eagles during their struggles.

"It is part of his chemistry and his makeup," Pederson said of Wentz being able to block out distractions. "That's what we really appreciate about him and his leadership. It's no different than a game. You go into a game and something negative happens in the game, you've just got to go to the next play. It's no different. You've just got to block it all out the best you can and move on to the next play."

Wentz and Co. are moving on to Week 13 in drastic need of a win not just to quell the jeers, but to stay alive in the hunt for a postseason return.