Broncos officially activate QB Drew Lock off IR

Vic Fangio liked what he saw from rookie quarterback Drew Lock during practice.

Now it appears the first-year coach will get to see the first-year quarterback make his NFL debut.

The Broncos activated Lock, the Broncos' 2019 second-round pick, off of injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, Denver waived quarterback Brett Rypien. No official word was made as to whether Lock or Brandon Allen, who has started the last three games, would start on Sunday against the Chargers.

Lock was placed on injured reserve after injuring his thumb during an Aug. 19 preseason game against the 49ers. Since Lock's exit, starter Joe Flacco was also placed on IR.

During this past week, Lock has been practicing with the first team.